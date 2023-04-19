Spanish scientists create a new type of hops so that climate change does not kill beer

A group of Spanish scientists made up of 11 agronomists, chemists and biotechnologists who are part of the Ekonoke startup, have managed to cultivate a new species of hops with the aim of saving the world’s beer.

The objective is to maximize the production of alpha-acids and essential oils that give off bitter and fruity aromas that we can find in craft beer. Hops are a kind of plant that is commonly used in brewing beer.which has now been created in the laboratory as a new functional type.

The brewing industry is in check after droughts, frequent pests and global warming are reducing the quality of the products. The problem is so big that German producers decreased their production by 21%while in the Czech Republic this figure fell below 40%.

As commented in Euronews, the investigations must be financed to continue with the project, for this reason Ekonoke partnered with Hijos de Rivera, one of the most recognized manufacturers in Europe for the Estrella Galicia brand, to produce a limited edition of IPA with the hops from the Spanish startup, which is already for sale to the public.

The solution to preserve beer is in the hands of Ekonoke

Ekonoke researchers are looking for a solution that will allow grapevines to be grown in water indoors through renewable energy hydroponic systems.since this system is capable of using 95% less water than the traditional farming method.

The project seeks to preserve the new type of hops to create the best beers, but it also has in mind to establish indoor plantations around the world, since this can be grown anywhere, regardless of the country or its type of soil.

The creation of the new type of hops is done in a dedicated warehouse on the outskirts of Madrid, with several vines growing under LED lights and close supervision. Scientists work with different combinations of light, as well as fertigation, all to find the secret sauce that will give the optimal flavor to preserve the beer..

Javier Ramiro, scientific co-director of Ekonoke, said the following: “These hops have never seen sunlight, only our own light system. Outdoor hop growers should not be underestimated though, they are always coming up with new ideas.”.

The group of researchers does not want to compete with the growers, on the contrary, one of the plans is to establish indoor plantations together with the most important breweries. Specifically, the project aims to act as a carbon sink by reusing CO₂ during the fermentation process to accelerate the growth of hop vines.